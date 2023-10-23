007: Road to a Million – Prime Video reveals new trailer

Prime Video has released a new trailer for 007: Road to a Million, its upcoming James Bond-themed adventure show which debuts around the world on November 10th.

Hailing from the producers behind the Bond films, the series follows nine pairs of contestants as they compete for a shot at winning £1,000,000.

The action is overseen by ‘The Controller’ (Succession star Brian Cox), an on-screen mastermind who has hidden 10 questions around the world for each pair of contestants. To reach these questions, the pairs face Bond-inspired challenges which push their physical strength and mental reserves to the limit.

Each question is worth an increasing amount of money, and if answered correctly, they bank the cash and continue to the next question. If they get it wrong, their journey is over.

Locations seen across the series include the Scottish Highlands, Chile’s Atacama Desert, the bustling streets of Venice, and the Swiss Alps.

The series is a collaboration between Amazon Studios and Bond producers EON Productions with 72 Films, and MGM Alternative.