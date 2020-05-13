1917 knocks Star Wars from top spot in UK Home Entertainment charts

© 2019 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved-min copy

World War I epic 1917 debuts at Number 1 in this week’s Official Film Chart on digital downloads only.

Two British soldiers (played by Dean-Charles Chapman and George Mackay) race against time to deliver a message that will stop an isolated regiment marching straight into a deadly trap.

Based loosely on a story that writer and director Sam Mendes’ grandfather once shared, the film was intended to feel like a tense, ticking-clock thriller, and was edited and filmed to appear as two continuous ‘real-time’ takes.

The second new entry this week is Disney’s Onward which also enters with purely digital sales after it’s home entertainment release was brought forward by 8 weeks.

The animated fantasy adventure follows two teenage elves as they set off on a quest to reunite with their late father for one day. Tom Holland and Chris Pratt star as brother elves Ian and Barley Lightfoot respectively.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker falls to third pace while Taika Waititi’s award-winning Jojo Rabbit hops to Number 4; Birds of Prey is at 5. Frozen 2 climbs up a place to Number 6.

Other films holding on to a spot in the Top 10 are Jumanji: The Next Level (7), The Gentlemen (8), Spies in Disguise(9) and Sonic the Hedgehog (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 13th May 2020

LW Pos Title Label NEW 1 1917 ENTERTAINMENT ONE NEW 2 ONWARD WALT DISNEY 1 3 STAR WARS IX: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER WALT DISNEY 2 4 JOJO RABBIT 20TH CENTURY FOX HE 3 5 BIRDS OF PREY AND THE FANTABULOUS WARNER HOME VIDEO 7 6 FROZEN 2 WALT DISNEY 5 7 JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL SONY PICTURES HE 4 8 THE GENTLEMEN EIV 6 9 SPIES IN DISGUISE 20TH CENTURY FOX HE 8 10 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG PARAMOUNT

This week’s Official Film Chart features a sneak peek at Harrison Ford in the adventure film, The Call Of The Wild, available to Download & Keep from May 18.