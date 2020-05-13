1917 knocks Star Wars from top spot in UK Home Entertainment charts

World War I epic 1917 debuts at Number 1 in this week’s Official Film Chart on digital downloads only.
Two British soldiers (played by Dean-Charles Chapman and George Mackay) race against time to deliver a message that will stop an isolated regiment marching straight into a deadly trap.
Based loosely on a story that writer and director Sam Mendes’ grandfather once shared, the film was intended to feel like a tense, ticking-clock thriller, and was edited and filmed to appear as two continuous ‘real-time’ takes.
The second new entry this week is Disney’s Onward which also enters with purely digital sales after it’s home entertainment release was brought forward by 8 weeks.
The animated fantasy adventure follows two teenage elves as they set off on a quest to reunite with their late father for one day. Tom Holland and Chris Pratt star as brother elves Ian and Barley Lightfoot respectively.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker falls to third pace while Taika Waititi’s award-winning Jojo Rabbit hops to Number 4; Birds of Prey is at 5. Frozen 2 climbs up a place to Number 6.
Other films holding on to a spot in the Top 10 are Jumanji: The Next Level (7), The Gentlemen (8), Spies in Disguise(9) and Sonic the Hedgehog (10).
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 13th May 2020
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|NEW
|1
|1917
|ENTERTAINMENT ONE
|NEW
|2
|ONWARD
|WALT DISNEY
|1
|3
|STAR WARS IX: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
|WALT DISNEY
|2
|4
|JOJO RABBIT
|20TH CENTURY FOX HE
|3
|5
|BIRDS OF PREY AND THE FANTABULOUS
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|7
|6
|FROZEN 2
|WALT DISNEY
|5
|7
|JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL
|SONY PICTURES HE
|4
|8
|THE GENTLEMEN
|EIV
|6
|9
|SPIES IN DISGUISE
|20TH CENTURY FOX HE
|8
|10
|SONIC THE HEDGEHOG
|PARAMOUNT
This week’s Official Film Chart features a sneak peek at Harrison Ford in the adventure film, The Call Of The Wild, available to Download & Keep from May 18.