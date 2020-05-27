1917 returns to UK movie chart top spot with 146,000 physical sales

Award-winning WW1 movie 1917 returns to Number 1 on the Official Film Chart following its release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD which sold 146,000 copies, knocking last week’s chart-topper Bad Boys For Life down to Number 2.

Onward hangs on at 3 as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker climbs two places to Number 4. Little Women drops one place to Number 5.

Two big debuts are up next. The Call of the Wild lands as this week’s highest new entry at Number 6. Harrison Ford stars as John Thornton in this remake about a dog named Buck whose life is uprooted when he is removed from his home and ends up in the wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the 1890s Gold Rush.

The second Top 10 new entry is the big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical, Cats, which comes in at 7. Finally, Frozen 2 (8), Jumanji: The Next Level (9) and Jojo Rabbit (10) hang on in the Top 10 for another week.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 27th May 2020

LW Pos Title Label 2 1 1917 ENTERTAINMENT ONE 1 2 BAD BOYS FOR LIFE SONY PICTURES HE 3 3 ONWARD WALT DISNEY 6 4 STAR WARS IX: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER WALT DISNEY 4 5 LITTLE WOMEN SONY PICTURES HE NEW 6 THE CALL OF THE WILD WALT DISNEY NEW 7 CATS UNIVERSAL PICTURES 7 8 FROZEN 2 WALT DISNEY 9 9 JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL SONY PICTURES HE 5 10 JOJO RABBIT 20TH CENTURY FOX HE

© Official Charts Company 2020

VIEW THE FULL TOP 40 – https://www.officialcharts.com/charts/film-chart/

This week’s Official Film Chart features a preview of Robert Downey, Jr. and Antonio Banderas in the new adaptation of Dolittle, available to Download & Keep from June 1st.