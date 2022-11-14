1923 – Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren’s Yellowstone prequel gets teaser trailer 

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton in 1923 streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+

The first teaser trailer has been released for 1923, the latest entry in Taylor Sheridan’s growing Yellowstone franchise, which debuts exclusively on Paramount+ in the UK on December 19th.

Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the series is the second prequel to Yellowstone following 1883 and explores the early twentieth century when pandemics, drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.

The cast also includes Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer and Jerome Flynn.