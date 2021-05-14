1960s BBC Maigret series is coming to Blu-ray

Network is releasing the 1960s BBC adaptation of Maigret on Blu-ray for the first time ever on August 23rd.
The series stars Rupert Davies as Commissaire Jules Maigret – a role for which he won a BAFTA – alongside Ewen Solon, Helen Shingler, Neville Jason and Victor Lucas.
Running to 52 episodes plus a feature-length play, the complete series has been remastered in high definition from existing film elements.
Special features:
- All 52 episodes plus feature-length play ‘Maigret at Bay’, all starring Rupert Davies
- Exclusive new book on the making of the series by Andrew Pixley
- Ron Grainer’s original soundtrack CD
- Postcards