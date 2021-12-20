2021 shaping up to be ITV Hub’s biggest ever year

Euro 2020 and the return of Love Island are set to help ITV Hub achieve its biggest year yet according to figures released by the broadcaster.

ITV’s share of Euro 2020 matches were streamed 68 million times during the tournament, while Love Island has been the most watched programme on ITV Hub this year, with 3.1 million watching the launch episode via the platform.

Each episode averaged 2.1 million ITV Hub viewers across the series, which was streamed more than 200 million times. The broadcaster says dramas were also a key driver during the year.

It’s also announced that fans will be able to stream Christmas Day episodes of The Larkins, Coronation Street and Emmerdale via ITV Hub from 7am in the morning, ahead of their evening broadcast.

Rufus Radcliffe, ITV Managing Director, On Demand, said: “2021 has been a terrific year of growth for ITV Hub. Whether it’s binge watching drama, live streaming sport, catching up on Love Island and TV’s most talked about moments, or discovering content for the first time, it’s a testament to our fantastic programmes, as well as the improvements were making to the service, that this year is on track on to be our most successful year yet.”