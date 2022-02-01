2022 EE Rising Star Award nominees announced

The winner will be unveiled at the BAFTA film awards in April.

Film fans are being invited to pick this year’s recipient of the EE Rising Star Award, the only accolade presented at the BAFTA film awards to be chosen by the public.

The five 2022 nominees are:

Ariana DeBose – the multi-award-nominated actress, whose star performance in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story has received widespread acclaim.

Harris Dickinson who can currently be seen in cinemas starring in Matthew Vaughn’s The King’s Man opposite Ralph Fiennes.

Lashana Lynch who starred alongside Daniel Craig and Rami Malek in No Time To Die and is currently filming historical epic The Woman King in South Africa.

Millicent Simmonds who recently reprised her role as Regan Abbott alongside Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy in post-apocalyptic horror A Quiet Place Part II.

Kodi Smit-McPhee whose credits include horror movie Let Me In, 2014’s Dawn of The Planet of The Apes, Marvel’s X-Men: Apocalypse and The Power of The Dog.

Pete Jeavons, Marketing Communications Director at BT & EE, commented: “2022 marks the 17th year of the EE Rising Star Award; Given the challenges the film industry has experienced over the past two years, we are pleased to be able to recognise and celebrate the talented actors who have captivated us with their exceptional performances.

“Despite their varied roles, the nominees are all connected by their sheer talent, and it’s a huge honour for us to help recognise this as part of our longstanding partnership with BAFTA.

“It’s now time for the British public to find their voice and decide who the 2022 EE Rising Star Award winner will be.”

Emma Baehr, Executive Director of Awards & Content at BAFTA, said: “Recognising and championing emerging talent is an integral part of what we do at BAFTA.”

Voting is now open at ee.co.uk/BAFTA and the winner will be announced at the EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday 13th March 2022 on BBC One.