2025 men’s UEFA finals to stream for free on discovery+

The 2025 men’s UEFA finals, the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League will be available to watch for free on discovery+.

The app is the streaming home of broadcaster TNT Sports and part of the Warner Bros. Discovery stable of linear and streaming outlets.

Upcoming matches:

UEFA Europa League Final – Wednesday 21st May

The trio of men’s finals begins with the 2025 UEFA Europa League final featuring Tottenham and Manchester United, with coverage starting from 6pm on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and discovery+, live from the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.

UEFA Europa Conference League Final – Wednesday 28th May

TNT Sports’ live coverage of the UEFA Europa Conference League final between Real Betis and Chelsea will be live from the Stadion Wroclaw in Poland from 6.30pm on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and discovery+.

UEFA Champions League Final – Saturday 31st May

And finally TNT Sports’ focus turns to the crowning of the new champions of Europe in Munich as Inter Milan clash with PSG in the eagerly-awaited UEFA Champions League final. Live coverage of the game will begin from 6pm.



All three fixtures will be available to watch as follows:

Fans with who subscribe to TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium, EE, Sky or Virgin Media TV will be able to enjoy all of the action and build up programming on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports Ultimate.

Those who have access to discovery+ basic account with EE TV, Sky, Prime Video can watch via the discovery+ app.

Prime Video customers with a discovery+ Basic subscription will also be able to watch all three finals on the Prime Video app.

Fans who are new to TNT Sports and discovery+ can download the app on their mobile device, web or access via their TV, register their details online, kick back and enjoy the game for free. No subscription required.