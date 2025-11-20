Paramount+ UK to become new home of the Champions League

The Champions League is set to move to Paramount+ in the UK, ending the contest’s decade-long presence on BT Sport and TNT Sports.

Paramount has reportedly won the live and exclusive rights to every Champions League game, except the first pick of Tuesday night matches which has picked up by Amazon’s Prime Video, in a new broadcast deal covering 2027 – 2031.

The competition already airs on Paramount+ in the US and the UK rights are the streamer’s latest major sports rights deal following its acquisition by David Ellison’s Skydance earlier this year since.

Other deals include securing exclusive UFC rights in the US, Latin America and Australia.

While the result of the UK auction will be a blow for TNT Sports – a joint venture between BT and Warner Bros. Discovery – Paramount’s parent company is currently pursuing a takeover of the entire Warner Bros. Discovery business.

Prime Video’s rights also include Ireland, Germany and Italyfor four seasons through to 2030/31.

Alex Green, MD Prime Video Sport, International, said: “This is an important moment for our service and fantastic news for our Prime members in the UK, Ireland, Germany and Italy, securing the biggest games in European football through to 2031.

“The combination of must-watch matches and the wide audience of Prime is delivering record viewership of the Champions League across Europe, and we will continue to raise the bar in our coverage.

“The new four-year deal gives us long-term certainty and allows us to innovate even more deeply for fans, such as the introduction of Prime Vision this season.”

UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League

Rights to air the UEFA Europa and Conference leagues from the 2027/28 season have been won by Sky Sports, giving the broadcast 342 matches each season.

Jonathan Licht, Sky’s Chief Sports Officer, said: “I’m proud that we’re able to bring European football competitions back to Sky customers.

“The UEFA Europa League and Conference League have delivered some of the most exciting European stories in recent years, with English clubs consistently performing strongly and lifting trophies.