Demon to release Doctor Who: The Peter Davison Collection 

A collection of Doctor Who audios narrated by Peter Davison is set for a CD and vinyl release in September.

Published by the BBC’s Demon Records, Doctor Who: The Peter Davison Collection features the Fifth Doctor actor narrating two classic Target books by Terrance Dicks – Kinda and Warriors of the Deep.

A former Who script writer and script editor, Dicks was also a prolific author who adapted many of the show’s TV stories for the Target range.

In addition to the stories, the 4-disc sets will also feature bonus tracks including Davison’s appearance at Longleat House in 1983, interview extracts from 30 Years, View from the Boundary and Graham Norton.

The vinyl version includes a frameable photographic print of the Fifth Doctor in front of the TARDIS, along with a full colour booklet with cast, credits and tracklist information.

The CD release will include the full colour booklet with cast, credits and tracklist information.