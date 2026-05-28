Oura opens pre-orders on Ring 5

Smart ring brand Oura has unveiled its latest model which is available for pre-order globally from today and will start shipping on June 4th.

Claimed to be “the smallest” smart ring in the world, the Oura Ring 5 is 40 percent smaller than the previous model – a feat Oura says it achieved by “redesigning the mechanical, electrical, optical, battery, and sensing architectures”.

It’s available in sizes 6 to 13 in a range of finishes including new Gold and Deep Rose options, with prices starting at £399.

Pre-order Oura Ring 5 from Amazon.co.uk*



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Features vary by market and country but include live activity tracking, blood pressure monitoring, blood oxygen sensing, heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring, and a new device-tracking tool to help relocate your ring should it be misplaced.

“Oura Ring 5 is a big step toward our vision of giving every body a voice,” said Tom Hale, chief executive officer at Oura.

“By reimagining Oura Ring 5 to be smaller, easier to wear, and pairing it with our most advanced software yet, we’re making it possible for many more people to wear Oura every day – and to benefit from the personalized, predictive health insights that come with it.”