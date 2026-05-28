Acer to release two new Snapdragon powered laptops

Acer has unveiled two new additions to its ‘powered by Snapdragon’ line-up of laptops, both of which will go on sale across Europe later this year.

Swift Spin 14 AI

Described as “a premium ultraportable AI laptop”, the convertible Swift Spin 14 AI features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Elite or Snapdragon X2 Plus processor.

The 360-degree hinges allow for easy switching between modes such as productivity and note taking, and features a touch-enabled 14-inch WUXGA IPS glass display.

It’s available in configurations of up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 1 TB of SSD storage, features an integrated Adreno GPU and is capable of supporting up to three external 4K monitors.

Acer quotes a “multi-day” battery life of up to 23 hours for video playback and 16.5 hours when web browsing. For quick power-ups, the device offers fast charging with up to a 100-watt DC-in port via USB 4 Type-C.

Connectivity options include USB Type-C, dual USB Type-A, and HDMI 2.1 ports.

The Acer Swift Spin 14 AI will be available in North America in August 2026, EMEA in July 2026, and in Australia in Q3.

Full specs:

Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Snapdragon® X2 Elite (12-core) with Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU (80 TOPS)Snapdragon® X2 Plus with Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU (80 TOPS) Graphics Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU Display 14”16:10 WUXGA 1920 x 1200 IPS; multi-touch 120 Hz sRGB 100% 300 nits display; Wacom AES 2.0 Stylus support, integrated stylus garage, 1200:1 contrast ratio Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Camera 5MP IR with Acer TNR solution, privacy shutter Audio DTS®X: Ultra with Snapdragon™ Sound; dual speakers, three microphones Ports Two USB-C ports (supporting USB4, DisplayPort USB Charging 5 V, 3 A) two USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, audio jack Battery 65 Wh battery: Up to 23 hours battery life (based on video playback test results)Up to 16.5 hours under a web browsing scenario100 W PD adapter for fast charging Networking Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 Dimensions/Weight 313.8 (W) x 230.2 (D) x 15.9-16.5 (H) mm (12.35 (W) x 9.07 (D) 0.63 – 0.65 (H) inches)1.34 kg (2.95 lbs) Chassis Materials and Color Aluminum chassis in cobalt blue Features Copilot+ PC, Acer PurifiedView, Acer PurifiedVoice, MIL-STD-810H certification

James Lin, Acer’s General Manager for Notebooks, said: “Snapdragon X2 Series processors deliver leading performance combined with a highly portable, convertible design, coalescing to result in more than the sum of their parts in Acer Swift Spin 14 AI.

“With these synergies, this laptop powered by Snapdragon is the ultimate engine for high-output achievers who demand uncompromising speed, AI integrated processing, and multi-day battery life.”

Acer Aspire Go 15

Powered by the new Snapdragon C processor, the Aspire Go 15 features a 15.6-inch display, offers up to 8 GB of memory and 512 GB storage and features dual full-function USB Type-C ports and an HDMI port.

Availability will be announced at a later date.

Full specs:

Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Snapdragon® C Graphics Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU Display 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080), 16:9 aspect ratio Memory Up to 8 GB memory Storage Up to 512 GB storage Camera 1080p FHD webcam Audio Dual speakers Ports Two full function USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI 1.4, Audio jack Battery 53 Wh battery Networking Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 or above Features Copilot key, AcerSense, Acer My Key

Qualcomm’s Nitin Kumar commented: “Acer’s announcements reflect the strength and breadth of the Snapdragon portfolio from premium AI experiences with the Snapdragon X2 Series to accessible, everyday computing with the new Snapdragon C Platform.

“Together, these platforms are helping expand the Windows ecosystem, while giving our partners new opportunities to reach more users.”

The Acer Swift Spin 14 AI will be available in North America in August 2026; in EMEA in July 2026; and in Australia in Q3’2026.