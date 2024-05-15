TNT Sports confirms free coverage of UEFA Champions League, Conference League and Europa League finals 

TNT Sports has confirmed that its coverage of the 2024 men’s UEFA finals will be available for anyone to watch for free via discovery+.

Apps for the service are available for Android and Apple’s iOS plus most major Smart TV brands and streaming devices from Apple, Amazon and Roku.

Viewers who don’t already have a TNT Sports subscription through BT, Sky, Virgin Media or discovery+ Premium can download the app, register their details and enjoy the games for free.

UEFA Europa League Final – Wednesday 22nd May

The 2024 UEFA Europa League final featuring Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta will begin from 7pm on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and discovery+, live from the Dublin Arena. Expert analysis from a team including Peter Crouch, Joe Cole and Owen Hargreaves .

UEFA Europa Conference League Final – Wednesday 29th May

TNT Sports’ live coverage of the UEFA Europa Conference League final between Olympiacos and Fiorentina will be live from the AEK Arena in Athens from 7pm on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and discovery+. Expert analysis from Joe Cole and Don Hutchison.

UEFA Champions League Final – Saturday 1st June

TNT Sports ’focus turns to London and the 2024 UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

TNT Sports subscribers will be able to enjoy a week of programming on the road to Wembley, including a review of the season and a look ahead to the final in front of a live audience from Boxpark Wembley on the evening of Thursday 30th May.

There will also be a preview show live from Wembley Stadium as the teams train for the last time ahead of the game, at 7.30pm on TNT Sports 2 on Friday 31st May.