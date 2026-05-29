Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore’s The Assassin gets new cast additions

L-R_ Keeley Hawes as Julie, Freddie Highmore as Edward. Image credit: Two Brothers Pictures / Darrin Zammit Lupi

Prime Video has revealed new cast additions for the second series of The Assassin, its high-octane thriller starring Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore, which streams later this year.

Shalom Brune-Franklin and Devon Terrell are also returning for the second series which picks up after Edward (Highmore) and Julie (Hawes) return from a disastrous trip to Berlin and are once again estranged following a mysterious fall-out no one is willing to discuss.

Julie’s days as an assassin are far from behind her as she has slipped back to her old ways, whilst navigating something just as perilous – the dating scene.

When Edward’s honeymoon with Kayla (Brune-Franklin) doesn’t go quite as planned, he must reunite with Julie to take on Spain’s corrupt underworld, but can they survive the job and mend the rift that tore them apart?

Joining the show for the run are by Arnaud Binard as Bastien, a charismatic Frenchman whose path crosses with Julie – though whether by chance or design remains to be seen, Natalia Tena as Inspector Cortez, a sharp Spanish detective whose emotional intelligence and steely ambition should not be underestimated.

Boris Van Severen plays Titus, a desperate and conflicted Belgian man driven by resentment and loss, whose bid to claim the life he believes he deserves quickly spirals as he finds himself out of his depth.

Jacqueline Boatswain also joins as Isha Lockwood, a long-time employee of Ezra’s father’s mining empire, and Monic Hendrickx plays Louise, a complex figure whose close connection to Julie and Edward has consequences that span both past and present.

Filming is currently taking place in Malta. The series will premiere on Prime Video in 2026 in the UK and Ireland.

Creators Harry and Jack Williams are once again writing all six-episodes and also serve as Executive Producers.