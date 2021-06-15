20th Century Studios’ Vacation Friends to debut on Disney+

Disney+ has announced that 20th Century Studios’ raunchy comedy Vacation Friends will debut on the service in August.

The film stars John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, Meredith Hagner, Robert Wisdom, Andrew Bachelor and Lynn Whitfield.

Available from August 27th, the film sees strait-laced Marcus and Emily (Howery, Orji) befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla (Cena, Hagner) at a resort in Mexico.

Living in the moment, the usually level-headed couple lets loose to enjoy a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new “vacation friends.”

Months after their walk on the wild side, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos and proving that what happens on vacation, doesn’t necessarily stay on vacation.

Directed by Clay Tarver (“Silicon Valley”), “Vacation Friends” was written by Tom Mullen & Tim Mullen and Clay Tarver and Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley.

The producers are Todd Garner (“Tag,” “Playing with Fire”) and Timothy M. Bourne (“Love, Simon,” “The Hate U Give”), with Steve Pink and Sean Robins serving as executive producers.