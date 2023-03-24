2K and Lego Group announce Lego 2K Drive

2K and the Lego Group have announced Lego 2K Drive, a new driving game in which players will be able to explore the “vast, open world” of Bricklandia in cars they’ve built.

The game, which will be the first release in a multi-title partnership between 2K and the Lego Group to develop AAA Lego games, will be available on May 19th for PlayStation, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The two companies say Lego 2K Drive “will combine the best elements of open-world driving and fast-paced competitive racing, while introducing a diverse vehicle customization system”.

Players will journey across Bricklandia’s multiple unique regions as they compete against a series of rivals with hopes of one day winning the coveted Sky Cup Trophy.

They’ll be able to choose how they want to play, with a wide open world to explore full of racing, minigames, challenges, collectibles, things to destroy, and well-known vehicles from Lego themes like City, Creator, Speed Champions and more.

The game’s customisation system allows players to build their own vehicles to suit their tastes, with over 1,000 unique Lego pieces available over the course of their adventure, in addition to a wealth of colour designs, stickers, flairs, and more.

Game modes include co-op, competitive multiplayer, and 2-person split-screen.

In addition, a collaboration with McLaren Automotive will bring the McLaren Solus GT and McLaren F1 LM to the world of Bricklandia.

Remi Marcelli, Head of Lego Game said: “Video games have long been an important way our fans experience the magic of the Lego System-in-Play, and 2K’s strong track record of delivering quality, innovative titles for a broad range of audiences makes them the perfect partner to create the next iconic AAA Lego games.

“Beginning with Lego 2K Drive, we’re excited for fans to experience a fresh new take that builds on the Lego humour and fun fans have come to expect.”

David Ismailer, President and CEO of 2K, added: “The Lego Group is an iconic brand with decades of innovative consumer experiences, and we were thrilled at the opportunity to partner with them as we continue to expand the 2K portfolio to new audiences worldwide.

“Lego 2K Drive is an incredible first step in our multi-title commitment to delivering new, groundbreaking Lego games.”

