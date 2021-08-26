2K and Marvel Entertainment reveal Marvel’s Midnight Suns RPG for consoles and PC

2K and Marvel Entertainment have revealed that Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a new tactical RPG that brings players face-to-face against supernatural forces, is coming to consoles and PCs in March 2022.

Synopsis:

Through a marriage of magic and science, the nefarious force known as Hydra has revived Lilith, Mother of Demons, after centuries of slumber. Lilith will stop at nothing to complete an ancient prophecy and summon her evil master, Chthon.

Pushed to the brink, the Avengers desperately look to fight fire with Hellfire by enlisting the help of the Midnight Suns – Nico Minoru, Blade, Magik, and Ghost Rider – young heroes with powers deeply rooted in the supernatural, formed to prevent the very prophecy Lilith aims to fulfil.

Together, they resurrect an ancient warrior – the Hunter, Lilith’s forsaken child and the only hero known to have ever defeated her.

“We’re thrilled to team with Firaxis Games, who combine a history of building outstanding tactical games with an authentic love of Marvel’s supernatural side,” said Bill Rosemann, Vice President of Creative at Marvel Games.

“Marvel’s Midnight Suns offers players the chance to not only live alongside legendary heroes, but to also experience an all-new, original story that dives deep into the monstrous shadows of the Marvel Universe. Darkness Falls. Rise Up!”

Jake Solomon, Creative Director for Marvel’s Midnight Suns at Firaxis Games, added: “I grew up reading and loving Marvel comics. To be entrusted with these characters and their stories is an honour for me and the team.

“If you’re a Marvel fan, or an RPG fan, or a fan of tactics games, Marvel’s Midnight Suns will make these beloved characters come alive in a way that you’ve never seen before.”

“Marvel’s Midnight Suns is an incredibly ambitious title that looks to deliver a truly unique and groundbreaking experience,” said David Ismailer, President at 2K. “Working with Marvel is a huge opportunity, and we’re fully confident the team at Firaxis will deliver another outstanding game.”

A gameplay preview will be available on www.midnightsuns.com from 19:30 PM BST on Wednesday, September 1.