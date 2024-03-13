2K opens pre-orders for tennis simulation TopSpin 2K25 

2K games has opened pre-orders for TopSpin 2K25, its revival of the tennis video game simulation series, which will be released on PlayStation, Xbox and PC next month.

Developed by Hangar 13, the game offers single-player and multiplayer modes, a training centre voiced by tennis legend John McEnroe, plus over 24 playable pros including Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, Frances Tiafoe and Andre Agassi.

Players can travel the world as an up-and-coming pro, go toe-to-toe with the biggest names in tennis, and step onto the court at Wimbledon, Roland-Garros, the US Open, and the Australian Open as they strive to become a Grand Slam Champion.

The game also features 48 unique courts, including 15 real-life venues, with outside venues offering the option of three different times of day to play.

“It has been several years since the last iteration of TopSpin and we’re proud to introduce TopSpin 2K25 while the popularity of tennis is at its peak,” said Remi Ercolani, Gaming Director at Hangar 13.

“TopSpin 2K25 captures the spirit and the culture of the sport, offering deep personalization and enhanced gameplay. The team and I are proud to share TopSpin 2K25 with the world and look forward to seeing players enjoy the game.”