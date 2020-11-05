3 Gaming Series Updates You Need to Know About in 2020

The best gaming series are like a fine wine or great cheese. They just keep getting better over time. That’s partly down to a certain je ne sais quoi – something that’s innately fun, exciting and endlessly playable about certain games. But it’s also because of their ability to continually produce new releases that match the latest trends and make use of the newest technology.

Almost every year, we’re treated to new announcements and releases that add to some of the best series on console, PC and mobile. 2018 saw the launch of was Red Dead Redemption 2 – the sequel to the original 2010 hit. In 2019, Call of Duty: Mobile took the limelight, bringing one of the most popular console games to people’s smartphones.

Thankfully, 2020 has been no exception, with a number of great series being updated.

Super Mario Bros

2020 marks 35 years since the launch of the Super Mario franchise. Since the first release – Super Mario Bros – in 1985, it’s become one the most popular and well-known gaming series. As with many great series, the games are paired with merchandise and other media like clothing, toys and a TV series. There’s even a Super Nintendo World theme park opening in 2021, which puts the flagship brothers Mario and Luigi front and centre.

But no gaming series is complete without the games. That’s why Nintendo released Super Mario Bros. 35 to celebrate the anniversary in October. The game combines classic Super Mario Bros gameplay with a battle royale twist, allowing up to 35 players to play simultaneously. The game has had mixed reviews, with some criticising its repetitiveness and simplicity – though it’s fair to say those people might be missing the point entirely when it comes to Super Mario…

Grand Theft Auto

Ask anyone to name a few gaming series, and it won’t be long before Grand Theft Auto (GTA) pops up. Despite being strictly 18+, the games are constantly amongst the best sellers whenever a new release pops up.

Transforming through the gaming generations, GTA has merged from a simple 2D game based on car theft – as the name suggests – to a complex game with deep narratives and truly stunning graphics. That could potentially get better with the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which bring a new level of visuals – namely, 4K gaming. But will the game itself be available?

The answer is a resounding yes. Rockstar confirmed that an enhanced version of the much-loved GTA V will be released in the second half of 2021, giving the new console owners a short wait of around half a year. They also confirmed that a separate ‘GTA Online’ game will be available for free, exclusively on PS5.

Age of Gods

Gaming isn’t just about consoles – and nowhere is there a better example of this than with Age of Gods. The series of online slots has been available to play on PC for a number of years. Much like the development of GTA, that’s required continual updates to keep up with new trends. After all, nobody wants to be playing slots games from 2016 when you’ve got used to the look and feel of more recent games.

Thankfully for their fans, that ongoing development isn’t stopping any time soon. Playtech has continued expanding the Age of Gods with other new releases in 2020. With a jackpot of 10,000x your line bet and the same immersive Greek gods theme, the series delivers everything its users love – alongside much better graphics and animations that bring the lively, fast-flowing PC experience to mobile devices.