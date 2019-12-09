300 hours of Channel 5 shows come to Sky Box Sets and NOW TV

Sky and Channel 5 have announced a new content partnership which will bring 300 hours of entertainment and factual box-sets to Sky Box Sets and the NOW TV Entertainment Pass.

The box-sets include British Royal documentaries such as Meghan and Harry: In their Own Words and Inside Kensington Palace, as well popular Channel 5 documentaries GPs Behind Closed Door and Paddington Station 24/7.

This additional content joins Viacom’s already large catalogue of UK originations available to Sky and Now TV customers, including MTV’s Geordie Shore and Comedy Central’s Drunk History UK and Your Face or Mine.

The titles are available for Sky customers right now and will be available on NOW TV in the coming weeks.

Stephen van Rooyen, Chief Executive Officer, Sky UK and Ireland, said: “This partnership is another brilliant example of how collaboration between UK broadcasters means our customers get even more great, British content alongside award-winning shows from across the Atlantic, further establishing Sky and NOW TV’s reputation as the home of the best content, all in one place.”

Ben Frow, Director of Programmes, Viacom International Media Networks UK, added: “At Channel 5 we invest heavily in first-rate British content and this distribution partnership adds to the ways that viewers can access a range of our best programmes on-demand, and also boosts the breadth of Viacom content available to Sky and Now TV customers.”