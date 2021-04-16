4K and Blu-ray release date confirmed for Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Image: Warner Bros.

Zack Snyder’s expanded version of Justice League is getting a Digital Download release on April 19th ahead of its arrival on 4K, Blu-Ray and DVD on May 24th, courtesy of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Synopsis

Determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.

The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes.

Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

4K, Blu-Ray and DVD Special Feature:

Road To Justice League (Featurette): Director Zack Snyder reflects on his trilogy of films in the DC Universe

The Digital Download contains the following special features (select retailers only):

Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice League Grey (Feature): For years the #Snydercut existed in black and white and shown to only a select few. Now Warner Bros. are bringing “Justice Is Grey” to fans in the UK for the first time as additional content available to customers who purchase a digital download of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” from selected digital retailers only

Building A Scene: A Thrilling look at how the film’s most incredible scenes were brought to life

