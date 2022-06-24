4K remastered Deliver Us The Moon arrives on PS5 and Xbox

The award-winning sci-fi thriller Deliver Us The Moon is now available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with remastered 4K visuals and new ray-traced shadows and reflections.

From publisher Wired Productions and acclaimed Dutch game studio KeokeN interactive, the game is a sci-fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near future, where Earth’s natural resources are depleted.

A lunar colony providing a vital supply of energy has gone silent. A lone astronaut is sent to the moon on a critical mission to save humanity from extinction. Will you save mankind or be forgotten in the dark abyss of Space?

The game costs £14.99 in the UK and existing PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners can upgrade at no additional cost.