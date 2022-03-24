4K UHD version of Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition is coming to Paramount+

A fully restored 4K Ultra HD version of Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition will stream on Paramount+ from April 5th before getting a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release later this year.

Originally released in 1979, the film revived the Star Trek franchise after the cancellation of the original series and its animated sequel and went on to become the fourth highest grossing movie of the year and earn three Oscar nominations, including Best Visual Effects.

In 2001 Robert Wise created a Director’s cut with a new edit and enhanced visual effects for DVD release but despite being long-called for by fans, this version of the movie has never been available in higher definition.

The new 4K release has been overseen by producer David C. Fein and preservationist Mike Matessino, both of whom originally collaborated with Wise, and features new special effects and a Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

Fein discusses his six months work on the project in a new article for StarTrek.com.

“I couldn’t be prouder and more thrilled to have completed the film in 4K,” he said. “Paramount offered unprecedented access to the original elements and exceptional support and the results are stunning.

“Utilizing the latest discoveries and innovations of modern film production, The Director’s Edition delivers so much more today than was previously possible. It’s an adventure you’ll never forget!”