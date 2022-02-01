4Music is now available on Freesat

Following the launch of Box Hits, The Box, Kiss, Magic and Kerrang! at the end of last year, Freesat has announced that fellow Channel 4 owned outlet 4Music is now also available on the platform.

The launch means Freesat users now have access to Channel 4’s entire broadcast line-up.

In addition to music shows such as Only the Biggest Hits and Hotmix, 4Music also offers a range of comedy and entertainment shows including 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Emily Doyle, Content Partnership Manager at Freesat, commented: “Freesat thrives on bringing our viewers the very best free-to-view entertainment – and 4Music is bursting with brilliant content.

“Recognising feedback from our customers about wanting to see more music and entertainment channels, this is another example of us working on partnerships which will actively help answer that call.”

Karla Berry, Distribution and Platform Partnerships Leader, Channel 4 added: “Free-to-view access is a crucial part of our remit, and we’re delighted that 4Music is now available for Freesat viewers.”

4Music is available on Freesat EPG channel 181.