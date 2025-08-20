5 orders new business docuseries with Ben Fogle

A new two-part documentary following Ben Fogle as he seeks to rescue Sheffield-based cult outdoor brand Buffalo Systems is to air on 5.

Known for its robust kit and beloved by mountain rescue teams and military folk, the brand is virtually unknown to consumers. But, as the series chronicles, Fogle embarks on a mission to change this and turn Buffalo into a household name without losing its soul.

Viewers will follow him as he shakes things up by opening the brand’s first direct-to-consumer shop in 40 years, designing his own jacket, and adding new colours to break free from decades of khaki and grey.

Ben Fogle: Made in Sheffield is co-produced by Daisybeck Studios and Wander Films for 5.

Fogle commented: “I’ve taken on some big adventures in my life, but this might be the boldest yet. Buying a Sheffield factory and investing in Buffalo is a huge leap – financially and emotionally.

“I’ve put everything into it because I believe in the brand, the people, and the power of British manufacturing. It’s a challenge, no doubt, and people may think I’m crazy, but I can’t wait to see how it turns out.”

Denise Seneviratne Commissioning Editor, Factual at 5, added: “I believe this new series will offer a fresh perspective on Ben – one our audience hasn’t seen before. It’s a bold and risky personal challenge that promises both heart and grit.”

Mark McMullen, Executive Producer for Daisybeck Studios said: “We’re thrilled to be part of Ben’s boldest adventure yet. This series will showcase the vision, resilience, and sheer determination needed to revive a much-loved Yorkshire brand.

“We’ll be following Ben from the factory floor through to his ambitious relaunch and can’t wait to share this remarkable journey with the audience.”

Chloë Clover, Executive Producer for Wander Films, said: “This is exactly the kind of story we love; bold, full of personality, real people taking risks.

“Buffalo is a Sheffield icon with a cult following and Ben’s mission to bring it into the modern era is packed with heart and high stakes. We’re buzzing to co-produce and can’t wait for audiences to see how it plays out.”