Ben Fogle explores China in new series for 5

Ben Fogle is heading to China in a new three part documentary series for 5 (previously Channel 5).

Hailing from Blink Films, each 90 minute episode of Ben Fogle in China follows the popular presenter as he travels eastwards to discover China’s rich history and learns how it was transformed into the global powerhouse it is today.

5 bills the series as “fiercely independent in its approach to telling all sides of the Chinese story from the inside” adding that it “explores its pivotal place in the modern world, as well as its ancient and recent history.”

Fogle commented: “I’ve travelled to some of the most remote corners of the world, but China is a place I’ve never explored until now. This was an incredible opportunity to go beyond the headlines and the stereotypes and discover the real China through the people that are shaping its future.

“I went in search of friends and came back with some incredible stories that haven’t been told before. This was a challenging series but I’m really proud of it and can’t wait to share the adventure on 5”

Guy Davies, Consultant Editor Commissioning at 5, added: “This is an eye-opening epic exploration into one of the most fascinating and fast-changing countries on Earth.

“With his curiosity, warmth and insight, Ben takes us beyond the headlines to uncover the people, places, and stories that have defined and continue to define the centuries old enigma which is China.”

Dan Chambers, Executive Producer at Blink Films, said: “China has to be one of the most fascinating countries on earth, so we’re delighted to be sending Ben there along with a top production team to do a deep dive on culture, history and innovation.”