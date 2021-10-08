DCD Rights announces international sales for Treasures with Bettany Hughes and Scottish Islands with Ben Fogle

DCD Rights has pre-sold two of its brand new factual series to a range of broadcasters ahead of the titles’ main launches at MIPCOM this month.

Produced during lockdown and now with a full 6 x 60’ episodes available, Treasures with Bettany Hughes has been acquired by SBS Australia, VRT Belgium, Geo Television for German speaking Europe, Viasat World for Central & Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, Russia and CIS and the Knowledge Network in Canada.

This documentary series, produced by Sandstone Global Productions in association with BBC World News, is armchair travel at its most vivid and memorable – from Gibraltar to Instanbul via Italy, Greece and Malta.

Boasting unique access and state-of-the-art technology, inspirational and engaging host Bettany Hughes lifts the lid on the most remarkable treasures of civilisation to investigate the story of humanity over six fabulous hours.

The distributor has also announced the sale of its four-part travelogue series Scottish Islands with Ben Fogle to SBS Australia.

In the series, which was produced by Tern TV Productions for BBC One & BBC Scotland, Fogle sets out on a personal pilgrimage across Scotland’s breathtakingly beautiful islands.

In a quest to rediscover his own sense of spirituality, he braves the elements to sail from the magical Outer Hebrides to the wild Shetland Isles: finding remote cliff top hideaways, temple ruins, and secret beaches for cold water dips!

Nicky Davies Williams, CEO at DCD Rights, said: “We have found that our travel and history programming has been particularly sought after by international broadcasters during this difficult time for international travel.

“And we expect there will be even longer bucket lists of desired locations to visit after these inspirational series air!”