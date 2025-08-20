BBC and Prime Video secure Bundesliga TV rights deals

The BBC has secured multi-year deal to show one Bundesliga match per week, starting from Friday 22 August when 2024-25 Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich face RB Leipzig.

Matches will be available to watch live on the BBC Sport website, app and on BBC iPlayer every Friday, with clips available across BBC Sport’s social media channels.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, said: “To be able to include Bundesliga matches within our live football offering is phenomenal, especially Bayern Munich’s opening game with England’s captain Harry Kane.

“I’m proud BBC Sport has such an impressive portfolio of football coverage across all of our platforms – from live games to highlights, digital clips to breaking news on the website, we’ve got fans covered this season.”

Bundesliga PPV from Prime Video

Additionally it’s been confirmed that Prime Video will offer matches from the league on a Pay Per View basis, with each match priced at £2.49 per game.

The streaming service will exclusively broadcast two Sunday afternoon fixtures every week, in addition to 15 extra Sunday games throughout the season and at least one match during the midweek and final day match weeks.

It will also show four matches of the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 Relegation Play Offs.

“German football has an intense following in the UK, especially as more English talent such as Jobe Bellingham and Jarrell Quansah join the likes of Harry Kane in the Bundesliga,” said Tim Wood, Head of Rights and Business Affairs, Prime Video Sport, EMEA.