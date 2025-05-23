5 signs deal to show live international T20 matches

5, previously Channel 5, is to bring viewers four live international T20 cricket fixtures per year under a new four year deal with the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Viewers will be able to enjoy two international England Men’s fixtures and two international England Women’s fixtures across the Spring and Summer months. The matches will be simulcast with Sky Sports.

5 will also stream highlights from county cricket’s T20 Vitality Blast competition across the season.

The first Vitality IT20 internationals to be aired will be England Women vs. West Indies Women on May 26th, followed by England Men vs. West Indies Men on June 8th.

England Women vs. India Women will be aired on June 28th and finally, England Men vs. South Africa Men on September 14th.

The channel previously broadcast the England cricket team’s highlights every summer from 2006 to 2019 and was the terrestrial home of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2023.

The new deal comes just weeks after it announced a deal to bring football fans live coverage of 23 matches from this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup

Ben Frow, Chief Content Officer at 5, said, “We are thrilled to partner with the ECB to bring live T20 cricket to free-to-air TV. This collaboration brings a summer of live T20 cricket to our audience across the UK and adds to our growing sports offering.”

Tony Singh, ECB Chief Commercial Officer, said, “With the international season getting underway this week, we’re delighted to welcome 5 back to cricket as the free-to-air TV home for four of the summer’s big IT20 clashes.

“We’re delighted that this partnership also means that for the first time, viewers will be able to watch regular broadcast highlights of county cricket’s T20 Vitality Blast through 5’s streaming service.”