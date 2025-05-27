EE and Ontix boost central London connectivity

Visitors and residents of Central London are set to benefit from improved mobile connectivity thanks to the installation of dozens of small 4G and 5G cells throughout the area.

The installation is a joint partnership between EE, Ontix and Westminster City Council and will help enhance the reliability and high-speed in one of London’s busiest areas.

In order to minimise street clutter, the devices have been specifically designed for lamppost deployment and are painted to blend in, minimising their visual impact while reducing the need for additional street-level hardware.

James Hope, Director of Mobile Radio Access Networks at EE, said: “This innovative small cell deployment with Ontix enhances 4G and 5G mobile connectivity for EE customers across the City of Westminster, one of London’s busiest areas serving not only as the centre of UK government but also a focal point for tourism and business.

“This project is the latest milestone in our network densification efforts as we continue to boost mobile capacity where it’s needed most across the UK.”

Cllr Geoff Barraclough, Westminster City Council Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “A modern city is powered by wireless broadband yet too often our residents and visitors struggle to get a signal, especially after dark.

“I’m proud we’re working with Ontix and EE to improve connectivity for all those who visit, work or live in Westminster with the latest mobile communications technology.”

Jamie Olejnik, Head of Delivery Operations at Ontix, said: “This small cell deployment showcases Ontix’s expertise in small cell technology and our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions in complex urban environments.

“Our latest deployment is a testament to our commitment to innovation, designed specifically for seamless integration into existing street furniture while delivering exceptional performance.

“The holistic approach reflects a commitment to balancing technological advancement with urban aesthetics, ensuring that all stakeholders – from local authorities to end-users – are satisfied with the outcome.”