NetEase’s Dunk City Dynasty now available for Android and iOS

New street basketball game Dunk City Dynasty is now available for Android and iOS devices worldwide.
Hailing from NetEase Games, and officially licensed by the NBA and NBPA, the game has already had 5 million pre-registrations.
Players can choose between 3v3 and 5v5 modes, customise their favourite stars and teaming up with friends, create their ultimate squad, or climb the ranks solo.
Key features include:
- 7 Superstars and 12 Elite Players, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokić
- Unlock 10 NBA stars, 300 Draws and 5,100 Diamonds by completing daily & monthly logIn tasks
- 30 NBA team jerseys
- Limited-time Season 1 ‘Dynamic Zone’ Costume in the battle pass
- A series of events with tons of in-game rewards, like the Summer Revelry, Login Bonus, Rookie plans and more