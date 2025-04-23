Latest Apple TV+ natural history series gets airdate

Aldo Kane, Vianet Djenguet and Declan Burley present The Wild Ones. Image: Apple

The Wild Ones, a new documentary adventure series, is heading to Apple TV+ on July 11th.

The six-part series follows an elite trio of wildlife experts as they embark on high-stakes expeditions across the globe to track and protect the planet’s most endangered species.

Fronted by former Royal Marines Commando and expedition lead Aldo Kane, wildlife and camera trap expert Declan Burley, and ecological storyteller and wildlife cinematographer Vianet Djenguet, “The Wild Ones” blends rugged field adventure with groundbreaking science and conservation.

The team traverses six countries – Malaysia, Mongolia, Armenia, Indonesia, Canada, and Gabon – deploying next-generation camera technology to capture rare and often first-ever footage of elusive species, including the Malayan tiger, Gobi bear, Caucasian leopard, Javan rhino, North Atlantic right whale, and Western lowland gorilla.

The Wild Ones is produced by Offspring Films, the team behind the streaming service’s Earth at Night in Colour and Earthsounds.