The Hardacres comes to Blu-ray and digital retailers next month

The Hardacres, the new rags-to-riches story currently airing on Channel 5, will be available to buy digital retailers and on Blu-ray and DVD from 18th November.

Produced by Playground, makers of All Creatures Great and Small, and set in 1890s Yorkshire, the series follows the lives, loves and fortunes of the Hardacre family as they move from a grimy fish dock to a vast country estate.

When an accident at work on the docks leaves Sam and Mary Hardacre unemployed and destitute, they must think fast.

In a bid to avoid the workhouse, the couple put their last penny into a radical business venture they hope will free them from their harsh existence on the quays of the North Yorkshire coast.

Claire Cooper, Liam McMahon and Julie Graham headline the ensemble cast.

Dazzler Media are handling this home entertainment release which contains all six episodes.