73rd Emmy Awards – Rainmaker confirms new international broadcast deals

Distributors Rainmaker Content has announced a slew of international sales for the Television Academy’s 73rd Emmy Awards.

Hosted by Cedric The Entertainer, star of CBS’ hit comedy The Neighborhood, in front of a live limited audience at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, The 73rdEmmy Awards will air on CBS on Sunday 19th September 2021.

UK viewers will once again be able to watch the ceremony on Sky.

More than 150 territories have acquired the special event including new broadcasters AMC Networks International (Central Europe), CATCHPLAY+ (Indonesia & Taiwan), Mediacorp (Singapore), U-NEXT Co. Ltd (Japan) and Sky Italia (Italy).

Returning broadcasters include Turner (Latin America and German speaking Europe), Extension TV (French speaking Europe), Telefonica (Spain), SIC (Portugal), TV2 (Denmark), M-Net (Africa), OSN (Middle East), Telenet (Belgium) and A serial (CIS).

Vicky Ryan, co-founder and director of Rainmaker said: “Award ceremonies continue to play the important role of highlighting and honouring the very best of the best across all elements of the production business – particularly during these very difficult times in our industry.

“The Emmys is the epitome of event television with a wide and growing appeal to international audiences.

“Having worked closely with the Television Academy for many years we are delighted to announce these global sales – retaining our loyal customers and adding many new platforms in multiple territories.”