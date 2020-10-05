80s cinema celebrated with month-long retail campaign

1980s cinema is being celebrated with a range of classic 80s films including Blade Runner, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Cocktail, Conan The Destroyer, Dune, Ghostbusters, Labyrinth, Purple Rain, Robocop, Top Gun and Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

The Must See Movies 80s promotion will run across October and throughout the UK.

Participating retailers and supermarkets include Amazon, ASDA, HMV, Morrisons, and Tesco, with each retailer offering their own unique selection of titles.

To help celebrate the campaign, the Official Charts Company and National Album Day will also be running the Ultimate 80s Movie Poll to settle the debate once and for all.

This year’s 80s themed National Album Day also creates the perfect opportunity to revisit some of the decade’s greatest soundtracks on vinyl – from Top Gun to Footloose!

80’s Music and Film icon & National Album Day ambassador Toyah Willcox said “Great music and cinematic stories have always gone hand in hand and the 80’s is a perfect example.

“Cinema in the 80’s was revolutionary for bringing high octane action and rock music together and I am proud to have been a part of this era.

“Cinema in 80’s was also about bringing the audience thrills, thrills and even more thrills. Never has there been a more appropriate time to revisit this celluloid adventures.”