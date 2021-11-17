A brief history of the popular casino game, Blackjack

Blackjack has dominated the world of casino for centuries, prevailing as one of the simplest and most exciting games. Because of this, it’s perfect for casino beginners and seasoned professionals alike.

The game is believed to have been invented in France in the early 18th century and has evolved significantly since then, taking to the online casino scene, alongside the likes of Poker and online Slots. The rules are pretty easy to get the hang of, but the stakes can reach some impressive levels.

That evolution is rooted in a rich history and in this article, we will explore some of the game’s interesting past.

So, take a trip with us way back to where it all began.

Blackjack’s invention

Like with many casino games, the origin of Blackjack is unclear, but experts believe that the card game was probably created in French casinos in the early 1700s.

At its conception, the game was known as Vingt-et-Un, which literally translates to 21. In fact, this name perfectly suited the game, since the aim of Blackjack is to create a hand that comes as close to a value of 21 as possible and beat the dealer.

In the 16th century, Chemin de Fer was a popular game amongst the French Royal Court during the reign of King Louis XV. The rules of the game were similar to those of Baccarat and it is believed that this could have also been the inspiration for Blackjack.

Looking ahead to the 18th century, the game began to travel across the seas, because of the migration of French colonists into America. By 1820, the game had been adopted by American citizens and became a legalised game in the casino halls in New Orleans.

You might be thinking — where did the name Blackjack come from? Until the 20th century, the game was still referred to as 21, and this didn’t change until Nevada casinos created a bonus pay-out feature for the game.

This feature was implemented to encourage new players to try the game. It meant that the Jack of clubs or spades could be dealt with the Ace, to form a winning hand. Since both of these suits are coloured black, the name Blackjack arose. It, of course, stuck, and is still used today.

Blackjack today

Today, the most popular way to black Blackjack is online, and there are many benefits to playing at a casino site. You’ll be able to launch a game of Blackjack on the go, or from the comfort of your own home — since the game is available to play on a range of portable devices.

What’s more, you’ll be able to try your hand at the newest Blackjack variations and gaming forms, like live Blackjack, for example, where you can play a game in real time, in the company of a professional dealer.

New games are added to the casino lobby regularly, so you’ll always be kept on your toes, ready and raring to try the latest versions of Blackjack.