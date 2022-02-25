A Discovery of Witches final season and boxset heading to Blu-ray and DVD next month

Matthew Goode as Matthew Clairmont, Teresa Palmer as Diana Bishop and Edward Bluemel as Marcus Whitmore

Dazzler Media is releasing the final series of A Discovery of Witches on Blu-ray, & DVD and through digital retailers on March 28th.

A Discovery of Witches: The Complete Saga boxset will also be available on Blu-ray & DVD from the same date.

Synopsis:

Adapted from Deborah Harkness’ best-selling trilogy of novels, A Discovery of Witches is a bold and romantic thriller that uncovers a secret underworld of extraordinary beings hiding in plain sight for fear of persecution by humans – they are vampires, witches and daemons.



Brilliant historian Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) is a witch denying her own heritage. But when she unexpectedly opens an ancient, bewitched manuscript from Oxford’s Bodleian library, she finds herself thrown into the heart of a dangerous mystery, and into the path of the enigmatic geneticist and vampire Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode).

Matthew is driven to solve the looming threat of the creatures’ decline, but their unlikely alliance to find the book before it falls into the wrong hands – and their deepening relationship – threatens to violate age-old taboos and shake the fragile peace that exists between the species.



In the long-awaited third and final season, Matthew and Diana return from their trip to 1590 to find tragedy at Sept-Tours.

They must find the missing pages from the Book of Life and the Book itself before it’s too late. Their enemies are gearing up against them, and a monster from Matthew’s past who has been lying in wait will return for revenge.