A Discovery of Witches – season 2 is coming to Blu-ray

Season two of A Discovery of Witches is coming to Blu-ray, DVD & Digital from 12th April courtesy of Dazzler Media.

The second series of the hit Sky original sees Diana and Matthew hiding in the fascinating and treacherous world of Elizabethan London where they must find a powerful witch to help Diana master her magic and search for the elusive Book of Life.

In the present day, however, their enemies have not forgotten them.

The series is based on Shadow of the Night, the second book in author Deborah Harkness’ best-selling All Souls trilogy.

