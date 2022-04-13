A Game of Thrones: The Board Game – Digital Edition gets new DLC

Asmodee Digital has released a new add-on for the A Game of Thrones: The Board Game – Digital Edition, Dire Wolf Digital’s adaptation of Fantasy Flight Games’ strategy board game based on George R. R. Martin’s novels.

The core game offers unique story-driven challenges set during the War of the Five Kings, the massive conflict in which the six Great Houses of Westeros must face off against one another to claim the throne.

The new A Feast for Crows DLC portrays the story of House Arryn, a people held aloft in the mountaintops cresting the clouds. Where once the mountain range shielded its people from the chaos of Westeros, trouble now befalls their once relatively undisturbed existence.

Lord Jon Arryn, the mentor and brother-in-law of Ned Stark, was murdered, and the members of the House Arryn crave retribution. The Arryns have been plotting and preparing for their vengeance and are now ready to strike at the foolish outsiders who seek to rule Westeros.

The new DLC includes:

7 unique House cards for the new Arryn House, 28 secret objective cards, 4 faction objective cards and 10 new Westeros cards.

A new four-player scenario changes the pace of the game by shifting the focus away from castles to the new victory condition that sees players performing public and secret objectives.

The House Arryn disrupts the usual balance of power by occupying otherwise empty sides of the map, with unique cards betting on influence and changing up the gameplay from the other Houses.

One more unique twist to the rules is introduced, with Supply now being checked every turn and dynamically limiting the number of units a player can have, creating tension around key territories throughout the map.

A Feast for Crows DLC is now available on mobile and Steam and will be priced $3.99/4,49€ on the App Store, 3,49$/€2.99 on Google Play and $4.99/4,99€ on Steam.