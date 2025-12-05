A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms gets new Sky trailer

Sky has released the official trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the latest series set in Westeros, which it will debut exclusively in the UK and Ireland on January 19th.

A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros – a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg.

Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

The series stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree, Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway, Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Edward Ashley as Ser Steffon Fossoway, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Henry Ashton as Daeron Targaryen, Youssef Kerkour as Steely Pate, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Plummer and Daniel Monks as Ser Manfred Dondarrion.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms launches exclusively on Sky and streaming service NOW on 19 January.

