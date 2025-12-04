Warner Bros. Discovery extends MXGP deal

The FIM Motocross World Championship will remain on Warner Bros. Discovery’s outlets, including TNT Sports in the UK, until at least 2030 after the sport and broadcaster renewed their existing tie-up.

Eurosport, TNT Sports, HBO Max and discovery+ will provide extensive coverage of every round of the MXGP calendar, giving fans access to live and on-demand action throughout the season.

The 20-race championship will begin with the opening round in Argentina on 7–8 March 2026.

WBD’s new long-term partnership with Infront Moto Racing also includes rights to show the MX2 championship and the spectacular Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXON), which takes place at the legendary Ernée Circuit in France in October 2026.

David Luongo, CEO of Infront Moto Racing, said: “We are extremely pleased to extend our long-standing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery.

“Their ability to deliver world-class coverage across multiple platforms ensures that MXGP continues to reach millions of fans across Europe and key international markets.

“This renewed agreement is an important step in the continued growth of the championship, providing outstanding exposure not only for MXGP, but also for MX2 and the Motocross of Nations, while offering fans comprehensive live and on-demand access to the very best of motocross.”

Trojan Paillot, SVP, Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndication at WBD Sports Europe, added: “We provide fans with a diverse and thrilling motorsport offer covering some of the world’s biggest events on both two and four wheels.

“We’re therefore delighted to have extended our successful partnership with Infront Moto Racing that guarantees broad access to the MXGP on our platforms for many years to come.”