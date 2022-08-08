A new spin on live Roulette!

The very first Roulette wheel was created in 1655 by French mathematician, physicist and inventor Blaise Pascal. But did you know that it was actually created by accident? That’s right – in an attempt to defy physics and create a perpetual motion machine, Pascal, who was an avid gambler at the time, invented a primitive version of the Roulette wheel.

Since then, the wheel has spun into the hearts of the masses, becoming a casino staple in gaming venues everywhere. In the modern-day, you can even play online Roulette games in real-time at the live casino, with a real-life dealer spinning the wheel as the action is streamed directly to your chosen device.

But that’s not all. Not only can you play classic Roulette games online, but you can also play some unique, exciting themed variations that you just couldn’t find anywhere else!

Read on to find out more.

Mega Fire Blaze Roulette Live

Set upon a European Roulette wheel, this game is full of fiery features that are sure to up the ante. In this game, the live dealer will host from a specialist studio, in which it’ll look like the surroundings are highlighted with flames.

A genuine Roulette wheel takes centre stage, and you’ll find all the usual European bets available to place. All inside bets qualify for the bonus round, so if you correctly predict the outcome, you could be in for the chance of multiplying your winnings by 10,000x!

At the start of the game, five or 10 Fire Numbers are chosen. It’s these numbers that have the potential to unlock the bonus round if the ball lands in one of the corresponding number pockets when the wheel stops spinning.

In the bonus round, multiplier orbs will drop from a grid made up of three rows and 12 columns, divided into six sections. Each of these sections has a multiplier attached or is given a mystery jackpot value. There are four jackpot multipliers ranging from 20x to 2000x.

The multipliers will cascade down the grid, and once complete, your final payout will be calculated from the multiplier total and your bet type.

XXXTREME Lightning Roulette Live

You might have heard of Lightning Roulette, but this version takes it to the extreme! In Lightning Roulette, Lightning Numbers are randomly selected with multipliers attached to electrify your gameplay.

In this game, there’s a few new additions: Chain Lightning, Chain Lightning Numbers and Double Strikes with Red Lightning that can increase the number of Lightning Numbers, providing you with multipliers that can soar up to 2000x your bet!

The action takes place upon an automatic European wheel, and only inside bets are eligible for the multiplier payouts. Despite this, you’ll have the chance to place not only the standard European bets but French bets as well, such as Neighbours, Voisins, Tiers and Orphelins.

In comparison to Lightning Roulette, you’re more likely to get bigger wins here, but they are a lot less frequent. However, if you want to soak up some fast-paced Roulette gameplay, hosted by a live dealer in a sleek red, black and gold studio, then XXXTREME Lightning Roulette might just be the game for you. And if not, then you’ll be pleased to know that in the live casino, there’s plenty more themed games of chance for you to explore…

Sponsored by Betfair.