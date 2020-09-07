A Question of Sport is heading to Slovakia

Filming on a Slovakian version of A Question of Sport is now underway following a format licensing deal between local broadcaster RTVS Jednotka and BBC Studios.

TV and radio star Marcel Forgáč has been named as host, with former IIHF World Champion ice hockey goaltender Ján Lašák and eight-time Slovak basketball player of the year, Radoslav Rančík, taking up the role of team captains.

Andre Renaud, SVP Global Format sales for BBC Studios said: “Quiz show formats continue to appeal to viewers around the world and I’m so glad that A Question of Sport will be getting a whole new set of fans in Slovakia this year.

“A Question of Sport has that great blend of entertainment, celebrity and sport, with a healthy dose of rivalry and competition, too, and I’m looking forward to following the game on RTVS Jednotka very soon.”

Anton Šulík, Director of program at RTVS said: “We are very happy that we can introduce this popular TV show to Slovak audience. I believe that it will bring a lot of fun to TV screens and will find its viewers not only among sport fans.”

Radoslav Rančík commented: “I was very pleased with the offer to be a part of this show and I hope that as a captain I will not disappoint, as RTVS gave me some trust. I believe that we will attract the viewers.”

“I didn’t know what I was getting into, but I have to say it’s a great competition and great fun,” said Ján Lašák.

The series will air in October.