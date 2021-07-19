A Quiet Place: Part II – Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray release date confirmed

John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place: Part II arrives on Digital Download, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and DVD on 30th August from Paramount Home Entertainment as both a standalone release and as part of a 2-Movie Collection.
The standalone release features a host of exclusive special features while the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Discs boast a Dolby Atmos soundtrack remixed specifically for the home and the 4K Ultra HD disc also offers Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR).
4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray Special Features
- Director’s Diary: Filming with John Krasinski
- Pulling Back the Curtain
- Regan’s Journey
- Surviving the Marina
- Detectable Disturbance: Visual Effects and Sound Design
DVD
- Director’s Diary: Filming with John Krasinski
- Detectable Disturbance: Visual Effects and Sound Design