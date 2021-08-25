A Quiet Place Part II debuts at Number 1 in the Official Film Chart

“L-R: Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe) and Evelyn (Emily Blunt) brave the unknown in A Quiet Place Part II.”

A Quiet Place Part II – the sequel to 2018’s Oscar-nominated A Quiet Place – debuts at Number 1 in the Official Film Chart following its digital release.

The film defeats competition from fellow new entry Cruella (2) and last week’s chart topper Peter Rabbit 2 (3), and also sends the original to Number 12.

Disney’s new live-action prequel Cruella, starring Emma Stone, opens at Number 2 following its release on DVD and Blu-ray and becoming the UK’s biggest seller on disc this week.

Spinning up eight places, mystery-horror Spiral: From The Book Of Saw lands at Number 4 following its release on disc.

Further down, Angelina Jolie stars in action thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, which makes its debut at Number 7, and Mortal Kombat rebounds back up to Number 10.

Finally, Midnight In The Switchgrass makes a Top 20 debut at Number 14. Based on a true story, the action film stars Megan Fox, Emile Hirsch and Bruce Willis as they team up to solve the case of the infamous ‘Truck Stop Killer’.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 –25th August 2021

LW Pos Title Label NEW 1 A QUIET PLACE – PT II PARAMOUNT NEW 2 CRUELLA WALT DISNEY 1 3 PETER RABBIT 2 SONY PICTURES HE 12 4 SPIRAL – FROM THE BOOK OF SAW LIONSGATE 8 5 GODZILLA VS KONG WARNER HOME VIDEO 3 6 THE CROODS DREAMWORKS ANIMATION NEW 7 THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD WARNER HOME VIDEO 6 8 ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE WARNER HOME VIDEO 7 9 TOM & JERRY – THE MOVIE (2021) WARNER HOME VIDEO 11 10 MORTAL KOMBAT (2021) WARNER HOME VIDEO © Official Charts Company 2021

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a behind-the-scenes look at Dream Horse, starring Toni Collette and Damian Lewis which is available from 30 August.