A Quiet Place Part II enjoys third week at top of Official Film Chart

A Quiet Place Part II has retained the top spot in the Official Film Chart following its release on DVD, Blu-ray & 4K UHD, which made up 71% of its sales this week. The film’s third week at number 1 denies The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It the prime slot.
Award-winner, The Father climbs four places to Number 3, thanks to its release on disc, landing just ahead of our highest new entry, the action-packed Nobody, at Number 4.
David Lynch’s original 1984 Dune makes a Top 10 debut at Number 6 thanks to its re-release across a new 4K UHD package.
Finally, A Quiet Place: 2 Movie Collection soars 23 places to a new peak at Number 8 thanks to its release on physical formats.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 8th September 2021
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|1
|1
|A QUIET PLACE – PT II
|PARAMOUNT
|2
|2
|THE CONJURING – THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|7
|3
|THE FATHER
|LIONSGATE
|NEW
|4
|NOBODY
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|4
|5
|PETER RABBIT 2
|SONY PICTURES HE
|NEW
|6
|DUNE
|SANCTUARY VISUAL ENT
|5
|7
|CRUELLA
|WALT DISNEY
|31
|8
|A QUIET PLACE – 2 MOVIE COLLECTION
|PARAMOUNT
|3
|9
|LUCA
|WALT DISNEY
|6
|10
|GODZILLA VS KONG
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a preview of crime thriller The Birthday Cake starring Ewan McGregor, available to Download & Keep from September 13.