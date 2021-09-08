A Quiet Place Part II enjoys third week at top of Official Film Chart

Evelyn (Emily Blunt) braves the unknown in “A Quiet Place Part II.” © 2020 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved

A Quiet Place Part II has retained the top spot in the Official Film Chart following its release on DVD, Blu-ray & 4K UHD, which made up 71% of its sales this week. The film’s third week at number 1 denies The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It the prime slot.

Award-winner, The Father climbs four places to Number 3, thanks to its release on disc, landing just ahead of our highest new entry, the action-packed Nobody, at Number 4.

David Lynch’s original 1984 Dune makes a Top 10 debut at Number 6 thanks to its re-release across a new 4K UHD package.

Finally, A Quiet Place: 2 Movie Collection soars 23 places to a new peak at Number 8 thanks to its release on physical formats.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 8th September 2021

LW Pos Title Label 1 1 A QUIET PLACE – PT II PARAMOUNT 2 2 THE CONJURING – THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT WARNER HOME VIDEO 7 3 THE FATHER LIONSGATE NEW 4 NOBODY UNIVERSAL PICTURES 4 5 PETER RABBIT 2 SONY PICTURES HE NEW 6 DUNE SANCTUARY VISUAL ENT 5 7 CRUELLA WALT DISNEY 31 8 A QUIET PLACE – 2 MOVIE COLLECTION PARAMOUNT 3 9 LUCA WALT DISNEY 6 10 GODZILLA VS KONG WARNER HOME VIDEO © Official Charts Company 2021

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a preview of crime thriller The Birthday Cake starring Ewan McGregor, available to Download & Keep from September 13.