SEENIT

TV, Film, Broadband, Pay-TV, Games, Computing and Tech | News, Comment & Reviews

A Quiet Place Part II enjoys third week at top of Official Film Chart

-

Evelyn (Emily Blunt) braves the unknown in “A Quiet Place Part II.” © 2020 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved

A Quiet Place Part II has retained the top spot in the Official Film Chart following its release on DVD, Blu-ray & 4K UHD, which made up 71% of its sales this week. The film’s third week at number 1 denies The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It the prime slot.

Award-winner, The Father climbs four places to Number 3, thanks to its release on disc, landing just ahead of our highest new entry, the action-packed Nobody, at Number 4.

David Lynch’s original 1984 Dune makes a Top 10 debut at Number 6 thanks to its re-release across a new 4K UHD package. 

Finally, A Quiet Place: 2 Movie Collection soars 23 places to a new peak at Number 8 thanks to its release on physical formats.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 8th September 2021

LWPosTitleLabel
11A QUIET PLACE – PT IIPARAMOUNT
22THE CONJURING – THE DEVIL MADE ME DO ITWARNER HOME VIDEO
73THE FATHERLIONSGATE
NEW4NOBODYUNIVERSAL PICTURES
45PETER RABBIT 2SONY PICTURES HE
NEW6DUNESANCTUARY VISUAL ENT
57CRUELLAWALT DISNEY
318A QUIET PLACE – 2 MOVIE COLLECTIONPARAMOUNT
39LUCAWALT DISNEY
610GODZILLA VS KONGWARNER HOME VIDEO
© Official Charts Company 2021

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a preview of crime thriller The Birthday Cake starring Ewan McGregor, available to Download & Keep from September 13.

TOP READS