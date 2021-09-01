A Quiet Place Part II retains number 1 spot

“L-r, Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe) and Evelyn (Emily Blunt) brave the unknown in A Quiet Place Part II.”

A Quiet Place Part II retains its place at the top of the Official Film Chart this week, despite facing strong competition from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Luca.

In its second week at Number 1 on digital downloads only, A Quiet Place Part II finishes 10,000 sales ahead of this week’s Number 2 and highest new entry The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – the eighth instalment of the terrifying Conjuring universe, and follow-up to The Conjuring 1 and The Conjuring 2.

At Number 3 is another brand-new entry, Disney and Pixar’s Luca. The animated family-friendly adventure enters the chart following its release on disc and is the biggest seller of the week across DVD and Blu-ray.

Further down, Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins star in psychological drama The Father at Number 7. Anthony Hopkins’ performance won Best Actor at the 93rd Academy Awards for his portrayal of an aging man struggling to deal with his progressing dementia.

Finally, the Tobey Maguire-starring 2002 Spider-Man film lands in the Official Film Chart for the first time ever at Number 9 thanks to the buzz around the recent trailer release for upcoming Spider-Man instalment, No Way Home.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 1st September 2021

LW Pos Title Label 1 1 A QUIET PLACE – PT II PARAMOUNT NEW 2 THE CONJURING – THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT WARNER HOME VIDEO NEW 3 LUCA WALT DISNEY 3 4 PETER RABBIT 2 SONY PICTURES HE 2 5 CRUELLA WALT DISNEY 5 6 GODZILLA VS KONG WARNER HOME VIDEO NEW 7 THE FATHER LIONSGATE 4 8 SPIRAL – FROM THE BOOK OF SAW LIONSGATE NEW 9 SPIDER-MAN (2002) SONY PICTURES HE 8 10 ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE WARNER HOME VIDEO © Official Charts Company 2021



This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a sneak peek at Monster Hunter starring Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa, which is available to Download & Keep from September 7th.