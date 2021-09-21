Abacus announces UK and international sales for The Beatles and India

Maharishi & The Beatles. Credit: Colin Harrison / Avico.

Abacus Media Rights (AMR), a member of the Amcomri Media Group, has sold upcoming documentary The Beatles and India, to a slew of platforms and broadcasters, including Channel 4 in the UK.

The Beatles and India (1 x 96’), produced by Ren/oir Pictures, a Silva Screen Company, has also been bought by BritBox North America for exclusive rights in US & Canada; HBO Max in Latin America; Foxtel, Australia; Rialto Channel, New Zealand; Channel One, Russia and A Contracorriente Films, Spain with more deals in the pipeline.

Inspired by Ajoy Bose’s book Across The Universe – The Beatles in India, producer Reynold D’Silva, Founder and CEO of Silva Screen Music Group, has taken this engaging story further by producing Bose’s directorial debut.

Jonathan Ford, Managing Director at AMR comments, “We’re thrilled to see such early interest in this extraordinary documentary.

“Using rare archival footage, an array of unseen recordings and photographs, eye-witness accounts and stunning location shoots across India, The Beatles and India energetically reveals a fascinating journey which was to have a profound impact on The Beatles’ spiritual lives and their music.”

Reynold D’Silva, Founder and CEO of Silva Screen Music Group adds, “We have been delighted at the response with the cinema showings at the Everyman Music Film Festival and are looking forward greatly to this film being shown to a wider audience this autumn.

“The universal appeal of the subject has been one of our main aims in creating this project and we are sure it will strike a resonant chord with audiences”.