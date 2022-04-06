Abacus confirms international sales for This Is Joan Collins, including BritBox US and Canada deal

Abacus Media Rights has announced a raft of international sales for This Is Joan Collins, the feature-length documentary which chronicles Dame Joan’s career from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood’s Golden Age to a decade-defining role in the television phenomenon Dynasty.

Directed by the multi-award-winning Clare Beavan and produced by Salon Pictures, the film originally aired in the UK on BBC One and sees the British actress and Hollywood legend tell the story alongside footage from her personal library of home movies.

Confirmed sales include BritBox (US and Canada), Turner Classic Movies (US), Bell Media (French Canada), SBS (Australia), MNET (South Africa), Movistar plus+ (Spain), VRT (Belgium), Channel 8 (Israel), NTR (The Netherlands), CANAL+ Poland, HRT (Croatia), and yes-DBS (Israel). The documentary is also licensed to NonStop Entertainment in Scandinavia, and The Baltics.

Jonathan Ford, Managing Director at AMR commented, “This is a fascinating and engrossing film-length documentary which lifts the lid on the incredible life of one of Britain’s most famous acting legends. We are extremely pleased to see it travel so widely throughout the world.”