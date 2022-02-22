Abacus Media picks up international distribution rights for Sky History’s Ross Kemp: Shipwreck Treasure Hunter

Abacus Media Rights has picked up distribution rights for the upcoming Sky HISTORY series Ross Kemp: Shipwreck Treasure Hunter, for Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, the US, Canada, France and Iberia.

Produced by Honey Bee in association with Freshwater Films, a co-production with Motion Content Group, the series has been commissioned for broadcast on Sky HISTORY in Spring 2022.

Kemp, who completed an advanced HSE scuba diving course in the two months leading up to filming, will be joined by expert diver Emily Turton and maritime archaeologist and expert diver Mallory Haas on expeditions to the most spectacular shipwrecks in the UK, uncovering hidden treasures and history from Britain’s past.

The team travel across the UK to undertake perilous dives in extremely hazardous environments to discover the secrets that lie beneath the sea. Kemp will dive on WWI and WWII wrecks like the warship SMS Karlsruhe and SS Tabarka; a British submarine and the Iona II and an American Civil War ‘gun runner’ lost in mysterious circumstances in the Bristol Channel.

Jonathan Ford, Managing Director at AMR comments, “This is an absorbing series which takes us on an incredible journey of discovery. Ross Kemp is a consummate presenter who brings these fascinating stories to life, displaying his natural and engaging enthusiasm for the subject.”